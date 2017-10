The Confession

Дата публикации: Вчера, 20:19

(2017) драма, детектив

(Georgian) 27.10 - 14:20; 28.10 - 14:20; 29.10 - 14:20

Priest Giorgi is sent to serve the small parish in the mountain village. After meeting Lili, Father Giorgi’s balance between cleric and secular world starts to quiver by the woman who is extremely sexy and the temptation is difficult to resist.